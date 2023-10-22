She And Her Husband Told Her In-Laws That They Were Expecting After Battling Infertility, But Her In-Laws Actually Got Mad And Said The News Was A Burden Since She And Her Husband Would Probably Lose The Baby Anyway

For almost four years, this 32-year-old woman and her husband, 33, have been trying to have a baby.

In 2020, she got pregnant, but she tragically suffered a loss, and the complications caused her to become infertile as a result.

Understandably, this has been a difficult ordeal for her and her husband.

Not long ago, they did their first round of IVF, and she is now seven weeks pregnant.

“It feels like an absolute miracle considering all we had to go through. However, I am high risk due to some issues and have a higher-than-normal risk of miscarriage, but we are both incredibly excited that we have this chance at all,” she said.

Sadly, her in-laws haven’t been supportive throughout their difficult time, even acting apathetic.

Numerous times, her husband has been deeply hurt by his parents’ uncaring nature while they have been going through so much emotional turmoil.

Despite the way her in-laws have acted, she and her husband have done their best to keep them in the loop about their fertility situation.

Her parents, on the other hand, have been incredibly supportive and kind. They have given her and her husband a ride to their appointments and offered any help they needed.

