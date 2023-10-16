She Encountered A Freaky Man On An Escalator When She And Her Friend Went To The Mall, And Then He Started Following Them

When you were a teenager and wanted to go to the mall with your friends, did your parents give you a strict set of rules to follow before you went?

One teenager was told by her mother to be safe in her local mall parking lot recently, but she encountered a strange individual inside instead.

She’s a 15-year-old and has a friend that’s 17. They recently decided to have a day out together. They went to a movie and wanted to go to the nearby mall afterward.

When she told her mom their plan, her mom advised her to walk as quickly as possible from the movie theater to the mall.

“We were in a dangerous neighborhood, and we knew my mom’s rules,” she said.

“Don’t stop to give people money, and always be looking up.”

She and her friend followed her mom’s rules after the movie and safely made it inside the mall.

“We thought that that would be the dangerous part, and that part was over, so we went on with our day,” she remembered.

“We were pretty careful around strangers.”

