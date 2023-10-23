She Planned On Hiding All Daughter’s Non-Girly Clothes As Punishment Since She Refused To Wear A Dress

This mom had a strong reaction to finding her daughter’s more feminine clothing hidden in a basket, and many people agree that the child was undeserving of the harsh punishment she was given.

At the start of the video, the mother is in her daughter’s room, explaining how she recently found all of her daughter’s “nice decent dresses” and “anything remotely girly” hidden inside a hamper.

The mom then starts explaining a recent disagreement between her and her daughter about what to wear to school one day.

All of the girls in her class were going to wear dresses, and this mother expected her daughter to do the same.

“She hates dresses,” the mom says. “But you know what? There are certain times when you need to dress like a girl, and you need to dress decent and not like a homeless child.”

She then proceeds to tell the world her plan to punish her daughter for her behavior, which, to her, was unacceptable.

The mother says she is going to remove all of the clothes from her daughter’s closet, put them into a suitcase, and then into her own closet.

All of the clothes that the girl had hidden would be hung up in the closet instead and be her only clothing option for the coming weeks.

The mom even laughed in her video, looking forward to seeing her daughter’s reaction, knowing full well that she would be upset the next time she looked into her closet.

