She Wants Some Alone Time With Her Dying Husband, Who Has Early-Stage Alzheimer’s, But Her Stepson Moved In With Them And Keeps Occupying All Of Her Husband’s Time

This woman’s husband of 10 years sadly has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. So, he decided to use Dignitas medical aid in dying services in Switzerland in March 2024.

“He wants to do it while he is still legally considered mentally competent,” she said.

Her husband’s son, who is 29, also quit his job in order to live with them for three months– from October to December. That way, her stepson could spend more time with her husband before he passed away.

Ever since her stepson moved in with them, he and her husband have accomplished a ton, too. They went on a 10-day trip to New Zealand, hiked in local areas, went on art studio tours, and watched movies.

In the near future, they will also be going on a trip to Lake Louise, attending two Green Bay Packers games, taking a trip to Roswell, another trip to Los Alamos, and spending two weeks in D.C.

Now, she couldn’t go on many of these outings with her husband and stepson.

“I have Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) and cannot travel,” she noted.

Still, she wants to spend time with her husband, which is why she asked him to visit the museum and grab lunch yesterday. She also hoped that the outing would just include the two of them.

To her surprise, though, her husband only reluctantly agreed. He also claimed to be extremely depressed about the “conflict” between her and his son. Apparently, her husband was concerned that she would be offended if he invited his son to tag along on the museum trip, too, even though her husband really wanted to invite him.

