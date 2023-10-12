She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Had A Unique Dinosaur Tattoo With A Sad Backstory, And She Thought It Was A Red Flag

Have you ever been on a first date where something the other person says or does instantly makes you think to yourself; this is the first and last time I’m going out with them?

TikTok creator Sania (@__insaniaty) shares a first date story of hers where her date left her speechless.

During their date, they are both sitting down together when the guy rolls up his sleeves and exposes a unique tattoo.

“He has a dinosaur tattoo on his forearm,” Sania recalls.

Tattoos can be either a turn-off or a turn-on for people, depending on who you are. Sania was more interested in the story behind the tattoo and decided to ask her date to tell her more about it.

First, the guy questions Sania, surprised that she does not recognize who is tattooed on his arm. So, Sania asked who it was, and she was equally surprised at the reply.

Her date explains that the dinosaur that he has a tattoo of is the T-rex from the Jurassic Park movies. She asked him why he decided to get this tattoo.

While some people get tattoos solely for fun, a lot of people have meanings behind their pieces. You would think that a T-Rex tattoo would be more of a happy-go-lucky, just for a fun tattoo for someone, but for Sania’s date, it meant a lot more than that.

He explained to Sania that when he was younger, his parents were pretty emotionally absent in his life and were consistently very busy people. He tells her that movies essentially raised him and that the T-Rex character was like a father figure to him growing up.

