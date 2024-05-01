The Girl He’s Been Seeing Said She Didn’t Want To Become Official, So He Partied And Slept With Another Woman Who Happened To Be Her Friend, And She Freaked Out On Him Afterward

This man has been dating this woman, Amy, for several months, but they aren’t in a committed relationship. They’ve been hooking up and going out on dates sometimes, but their relationship mostly consists of sleeping together late at night.

Despite their relationship not being more than hooking up, he liked hanging out with Amy on a deeper level and had feelings for her. He thought she could be a good girlfriend.

Several days ago, he and Amy were lying in bed together, and he expressed the hope that they could be in an exclusive, committed relationship.

“She said, ‘I’m flattered. I like you, and our love life is great. You’re a great guy, and I want us to keep seeing each other. I’m not in a positive to be your girlfriend to take a relationship seriously,'” he said.

From his perspective, Amy gave him the classic “‘It’s not you, it’s me’ speech” with different wording. It hurt since he hoped to be in a serious relationship with her, but he knew he couldn’t do anything to change the situation, so he accepted that he had to move forward with his life.

One of his boss’s wealthy clients hosts massive parties three or four times a year. When his boss invited him to the last two parties that the client hosted, he brought Amy as his plus one.

He no longer wanted to bring her to the next party after she told him she didn’t want to be in an exclusive relationship with him.

“I hit up some people to see if anyone was interested, and this girl, Lisa, was down. Lisa and Amy turned out to be friends – not close friends, but they are connected on social media,” he explained.

Since he didn’t have social media, he didn’t realize then that Amy and Lisa followed one another on social media. He and Lisa attended the party and slept together afterward.

