A Guy Showed Up For Their Coffee Date Seven Hours Early, They Yelled At Her For Playing Games With Him

Throughout the last four months, this 40-year-old woman has been chatting online with a 52-year-old man who lives 8 hours away in another state.

They have spent every single day talking to one another, and their phone calls can last several hours at a time.

Today, they decided to meet up in person for their first date. They chose a coffee shop and agreed to meet there at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

But this morning, she was surprised to get a phone call from him saying that he arrived seven hours early for their date.

“He calls me and tells me he drove all night to see me, and he arrived at 7 a.m.,” she explained.

“I had things [going] on in the morning and wasn’t able to leave to see him straight away. I did cancel some appointments and was in a hurry to try to see him earlier.”

Then at 11:45, he called her again and angrily questioned her about how much longer she would take to get there.

She mentioned she would be able to leave in 30 to 45 minutes. But then, 15 minutes after that call, he phoned her up again, this time screaming on the other end of the line.

He accused her of “playing games with him” and he stated he was sick and tired of waiting around for her to arrive. He then said he was going to drive home and they should skip their coffee date completely.

