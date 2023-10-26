She’s Boring And Shy When She Goes On Dates, But She’s Tired Of Being Ghosted By Guys

This 22-year-old girl has dated three guys in total this year, and every single one lost interest in her after about a month or so.

The loss of interest eventually led to them all ghosting her, too, and she’s left feeling incredibly insecure about herself.

Guys have never turned her down based on how she looks, and every time she’s on a dating app and swipes on a guy, she most likely matches with them.

“What I’m trying to say is that the issue probably isn’t related to my looks; it might be more about my personality or dating skills,” she explained.

“I’ve been told many times that I’m a genuinely great person, and I’m actively working on becoming even better. I don’t use curse language, avoid talking negatively about others, and rarely blame or complain. It’s also hard to remember any times when I’ve had arguments with someone.”

Also, when she does get invited on dates, she always offers to pay for half of the bill or what she ordered.

She also makes a lot of effort, replies to texts immediately, and generally attempts to keep the conversation flowing.

Despite all of this, guys still lose interest in her. One guy even told her that she’s the nicest girl he ever dated, but he didn’t think they had chemistry.

“He also mentioned that I’m quite boring as a GF, and he felt like he was dating a ‘nun,’” she said.

