She’s Teaching You How To Calmly And Confidently Respond To Gaslighting In The Workplace

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which someone repeatedly undermines another person’s experiences or feelings. This causes that person to question their memory and perception of reality.

Gaslighting often occurs in relationships with a power differential, such as between managers and employees, so it can be tough to respond to.

In the workplace, gaslighting can take the form of your boss downplaying the significance of your role or ignoring your feedback.

If you are constantly being gaslit, it can degrade your self-esteem and cause severe damage to your mental health, which can lead to a whole array of issues, like anxiety, depression, and long-term trauma.

That’s why it’s important to know how to respond to a gaslighter and stop it in its tracks so that you are able to protect your mental health from harm.

TikToker Eloise Gagnon (@thereal_eloisegagnon) is teaching you how to calmly and confidently respond to gaslighting in the workplace.

In her video, she performs a reenactment of a boss trying to gaslight an employee. Then, she demonstrates how the employee responds to the gaslighter.

“You’re so sensitive. You overreact all the time,” said the gaslighter. The employee responded, “I’m entitled to my feelings and my reactions, and I don’t like being dismissed.”

The boss countered their statement by saying that it never happened and telling the employee they were just imagining things.

