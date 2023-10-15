This Night Nurse Once Had To Deliver A Patient To The Morgue By Herself And After She Had A Spooky Experience, She Never Did This Alone Again

I’ve heard a lot of stories from friends about being with their loved ones as they pass and hearing their voices after. I’ve never experienced this myself, but it seems like such a soul-wrenching experience.

One night nurse (@abbey_sobota) shared one experience she had with a patient who passed.

Abbey Sobota is a night shift nurse who has had the honor of being with people in their final moments. One night, the experience was quite different.

“Sometimes your dead patients sing back at you and then scream at you when you leave,” she said.

For a little backstory, Abbey said that on one occasion, as a night shift nurse, she was delivering a patient who had deceased to the morgue.

Outside of the cooler area is an atrium where she had to fill out the paperwork. Abbey said that she put the patient in the cooler area and sealed the door, which had a thick gasket and a latch, in order to keep the cool air in.

While Abbey was filling out the paperwork to transfer the body from the hospital to the mortuary, she said she heard a woman’s voice start singing gospel music.

Abbey said that the patient was unresponsive for the last couple of days. For the last two days, while taking care of her, Abbey had been singing hymns that her grandfather and grandmother taught her while making the patient’s beds, giving her baths, and turning her.

When the patient was singing back to Abbey, she got uncomfortable and left. As she did this, the patient screamed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.