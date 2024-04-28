A Stranger Started Cleaning Her Snowy Car For Her, Leaving Homemade Meals On Her Vehicle, And Even Writing Her Letters, And She’s Unsure If These Are Just Creepy “Acts Of Kindness” Or If She Has A Stalker

This 25-year-old woman lives in England, and something strange started happening around five months ago, in October or November. She lives with her parents, and their driveway only has space for one vehicle. So, she normally parks her car a street over from her home, located on a main street, and walks a short distance to her house.

Over the last few months, someone moved her side-view mirror inward. Initially, she wondered if her mom was doing it, but her mom assured her it hadn’t been her. Her father said he hadn’t been touching her side mirror, either.

“I thought it was a kind soul/thoughtful person. After all, there are many older people where I park, and they always say, ‘Good morning’ to me when I set off to work,” she said.

Since she wanted to thank whoever the kind person was, she asked a couple of elderly people, but they also told her that they hadn’t done it. She continued with her day, and until winter, there weren’t any more strange situations.

In December, it began snowing frequently in her town, and there was often a lot of frost. She needed to leave at 7 a.m. for work, so she usually had to defrost her vehicle for a few minutes. Halfway through December, she was running late one morning, and by 7:15 a.m., she hadn’t yet warmed up her vehicle or scrapped off the snow and ice.

“I was doing a careful rush to my car as it was cold and icy, only to get there and see it had been de-iced for me. I was confused and a little happy but also shaken. It was a strange feeling,” she explained.

When she questioned whether her parents and other people on the street where she parked if they’d scraped off the snow and ice from her car, they all said they hadn’t. Her mother giggled and joked that she must have a “secret admirer.” In her view, it was as if her mom predicted the future because the stranger de-iced her vehicle for her several more times during icy days that month.

Toward the end of January and into the beginning of February, the stranger began leaving homemade meals on top of her vehicle. She was creeped out and didn’t eat any of the food. Once she arrived at work each day, she’d throw the food away.

“Around the same time, the first letter/note was left. It was written in what I would describe as ‘doctor’s handwriting.’ It was asking if I enjoyed being treated like ‘the princess I deserve to be treated like,'” she shared.

