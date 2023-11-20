A Guy Convinced Her To Come To His Place For A Date By Lying About Having A Cat Before Asking Her To Go Get The Takeout He Ordered For Only Himself

This woman met a man on a dating app, and she arranged a date with him after chatting with him for two weeks.

They discussed their hobbies, their families, their friends, and their careers before deciding to meet up in real life.

They agreed to grab dinner in DC since they both live in Maryland, and that was a convenient spot for the two of them.

She then informed him that she is a vegetarian, so they picked out a place that had dishes that she could eat.

They chose to have their date on a Saturday night at 7 p.m. and said they would meet at the restaurant.

Well, at 5:45 on the evening of their date, he sends her a text to say that he’s sorry, but his cat is super sick, so he can’t make the drive to DC.

She replied that it wasn’t a big deal, and she began to take her date night outfit off when he texted to see if she would like to come over to his place to have dinner so he could keep watch over his sick cat.

She considered this, and although her gut told her no, she told him yes. She then texted her friends all of the details before driving over to his place and parking her car a couple of blocks from his house so he couldn’t see her car.

She arrived at his place with a bottle of wine, and they had a nice conversation before she inquired about where his cat was. This guy maintained his cat was hiding but probably would come out eventually.

