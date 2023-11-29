He Finally Got The Chance To Proudly Fly His Parents As Passengers On A Commercial Flight After They Supported His Dream Of Becoming A Pilot

One of the most rewarding feelings is when you can show your parents that you’ve achieved your dreams.

For those lucky enough to have loving, nurturing parents who have spent years and lots of money to help you be whatever you want to be in life, one of the best feelings is to show them you’ve achieved your goals thanks to their help.

One man recently got to do that for his parents when he got the chance to fly them as his passengers on a commercial flight after they supported his dreams of becoming a pilot for years.

Kristers Laicans (@kristers_l) is a man in his late 20s who recently started working as a full-time pilot for low-cost carrier airline Wizz Air.

Kristers recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a video from when he flew his parents from London to Milan at the end of October. It was his first time flying them since becoming a full-time pilot, and he described the event as “the most special day of his life.”

In the video, Kristers can be seen greeting his parents, who are grinning from ear to ear, as they exit the plane he successfully flew.

“Today, I had the opportunity to finally fly my parents, the most important people who made my dreams possible!” Kristers wrote in the caption of his video.

“For the past six [to] seven years, they have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to give me the opportunity to chase my dreams. It was so special to finally be able to welcome them onboard one of my flights. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you so much for everything.”

While Kristers felt very grateful toward his parents and posted the heartfelt message to them, viewers had one issue with his viral video, which has over seven million views.

In the video, Kristers’ mom can be seen walking off the plane before his dad, and he embraces her in a big hug. When his dad walks off the plane, he also appears to want a hug from Kristers, but they end up giving each other more of a handshake.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.