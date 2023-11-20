He Hugged A Girl At The End Of Their Second Date, And Now He’s Worried He’s Going Too Slow

This guy got out of a very serious relationship and then recently began seeing someone new. This new girl is in her 30s, and he is as well.

They get along wonderfully, and he took her out to dinner at a lovely place on the water for their first date.

When they were done having dinner, they took a walk, and they were so close to one another. The vibe was right, so he asked her if it was ok to hold her hand.

“She told me that she doesn’t do any physical contact on the first date besides a hug, and thanked me for asking,” he explained.

“She said she gets a little skeeved if men are too touchy/feely right away, as she’s been on a few dates with other men from the dating app who were just looking to sleep with her.”

That was no problem with him, and he respected her wishes. On their second date, they wound up holding hands halfway through the evening.

He also put his arm around her while they were watching a show, and they both had an amazing time on the date.

Before their night was over, they made plans for her to come over to his place in a week so they could watch a movie and cook dinner together.

“I left the second date with another hug, but not sure if that means I’m moving too slow because we didn’t kiss,” he said.

