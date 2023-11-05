He Took His Niece To A Tea Party That Was Meant For Only Women And Girls, And He Got Side-Eyed The Entire Time And Torn Apart On Social Media Afterward

This 25-year-old man has two sisters and six female cousins, all of whom are younger than him.

He has grown up totally accustomed to being surrounded by girls and young women of varying ages.

All his life, he has respected women and valued equality.

Plus, he’s been protective of his cousins and sisters and helped them when they needed support.

As of late, his wife’s sister, Rachel, who is in her late 20s, has been going through some tough times lately, and his wife’s family is doing their best to be there for her.

This includes lending a hand and taking care of Rachel’s daughter, Elle, 7.

Recently, Rachel needed to get some work done around the house, so his in-laws agreed to have Elle over at their house for dinner.

He and his wife went over to his in-laws’ house for dinner, too.

During dinner, Elle was telling them about a tea party that she and Rachel were going to the following day, and she was really looking forward to it. Elle couldn’t stop talking about it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.