She’s Been Lying To Her Neighbor About Sleeping In And Ignoring His Morning Messages Just So She Doesn’t Have To Take His Kids To School Anymore

This 24-year-old woman’s neighbor, 46, sometimes asks if she can take care of his daughter, 3, and she obliges.

Her neighbor also has an older son, plus another daughter, who attends the same school as hers.

Last year, she noticed that her neighbor’s children would stand waiting for her in the driveway each morning before school so that she could walk with them to their bus stop.

This was never something that she’d agreed to do, and her neighbor had never even mentioned the idea to her in the first place.

She walked his children to their bus stop for a few months, but she eventually got annoyed with it.

“For the record, I am not a morning person, and I struggle with regulating my attitude/frustration with trying to get them ready for school. His daughter and mine would argue or talk loudly, and it would overwhelm me,” she said.

Finally, she decided to send her neighbor a message regarding the situation, and she requested that he give her a break for a week from walking his children to their bus stop.

So far, this school year has unfortunately been even worse than last year as far as her neighbor’s behavior.

Now, instead of his children waiting for her in the driveway, her neighbor has been leaving them on the porch right outside her house.

