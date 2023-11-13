in Relationships

Her Best Friend Keeps Having Children That They Just Can’t Afford Or Properly Care For And Is Now Possibly Pregnant With A Fourth, So She’s Considering Contacting Child Protective Services And Reporting Her Best Friend

simona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 26-year-old and her best friend, 26, have been close since middle school.

She is the godmother to her friend’s children, and she would do anything for her friend’s children.

However, she has gotten sick of her friend and her friend’s husband, 27.

Her friend doesn’t have a job and is receiving disability because she can’t work due to the epidurals she had during the births of her children.

Currently, her friend’s husband is in the National Guard.

Next month, his contract ends, and he apparently didn’t go to the most recent drill he was supposed to attend.

Over the last four to six years, her friend’s husband would give excuses and a list of reasons why he was unable to attend drill, and he constantly blamed others for why he didn’t go.

However, because he signed the contract, he knew what he was getting himself into, so he shouldn’t be blaming anyone else for why he couldn’t fulfill the job requirements.

Her friend and her friend’s husband have three children together. Their children are 6, 4, and 1.

