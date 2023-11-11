In 1999, He Strangely Disappeared After Going On A Fishing Trip: His Boat Was Later Discovered Capsized, His Car Was Located Two Miles Away From His Abandoned Boat, And No Trace Of Him Was Ever Found

Walter Greg Fowler, known to his friends and family as Greg, lived a seemingly happy life with his wife, Debra, in Kentucky. But after he tragically disappeared, their grievances came to the surface, and no one has seen him since.

Greg Fowler lived with his wife Debra in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He worked as a lineman at Farmer’s Rural Electric Cooperative for 20 years but called out of work on June 18th, 1999, the day before he went missing.

The following morning, Greg had allegedly told Debra he was going off to fish on the Barren River Lake. This was supposedly odd to Greg’s friends, as he wasn’t much of a fishing guy but was more into golfing and turkey hunting.

When Greg didn’t return home from his fishing trip, Debra contacted the police, and on June 21st, a search for Greg began. That day, a state official offered to meet Debra down by Barren River Lake to look for Greg, and on the drive over, she found Greg’s boat capsized on the riverbank. The oars and motor were reportedly missing, and there was no sign of Greg.

Later that day, police found Greg’s car two miles away from his abandoned boat. There was no trace of him or his personal belongings inside. There have been no major updates in his investigation since, and no one has seen him.

Although Debra had reportedly described her and Greg’s marriage as fairly standard, more information about their financial struggles and her trouble with the law came forward after his disappearance.

Authorities discovered that Greg and Debra were $250,000 in debt at the time of his disappearance. In 2015, Debra was arrested and convicted of arson after setting fire to a Dollar General store she was the manager of to allegedly try and clear up thousands of dollars of missing revenue just before the store was due to be audited.

Suspicions arose around Debra following Greg’s disappearance, as foul play has been suspected. However, she maintains her innocence in his case, and there has been no substantial evidence to prove that she had any involvement in his vanishing.

It’s been 24 years since Greg went missing, and his community is still wondering what happened to him.

