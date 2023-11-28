Meet The Munchkin Cat, A Kitty That Ranks High On The Cute And Fun-Sized Scale

If you are someone with an affinity for felines, you’ll absolutely love the Munchkin cat. This kitty ranks high on the cute and fun-sized scale.

As you may have guessed from its name, the Munchkin cat is on the short side. These felines are like any other ordinary house cat, just with unusually short legs that came about as the result of a natural genetic mutation.

Never heard of a Munchkin? Well, that’s not all that surprising. Munchkins were discovered in the U.K. during the 1940s, but they were not recognized as a valid breed by The International Cat Association until 2003.

Due to their controversial and complicated breeding process, Munchkins are relatively rare and expensive. Depending on the pedigree, a Munchkin cat can cost between $500 and $1,200.

Nevertheless, they make wonderful, affectionate companions that bring a lot of joy and delight into their owners’ lives.

To determine if this breed is right for you, here’s everything you should know about the Munchkin cat before taking one home.

Appearance and Personality

Munchkin cats have a loving temperament and tend to be very playful, friendly, and energetic. Their legs are a noticeable three inches shorter than the average cat.

Aside from this defining characteristic, the rest of the Munchkin’s body is pretty much just like a regular feline’s.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.