Next Time You Make A Pot Of Joe, Don’t Just Throw Away The Coffee Grinds: Here’s Everything You Can Actually Clean In Your Home Using The Spent Beans

Finished brewing your morning coffee? Your first instinct may be to toss the spent coffee grounds in the trash, but did you know that they can actually be used for cleaning your home?

While coffee grounds may not be as versatile of a cleaning agent as lemon juice or vinegar, they still have multiple benefits.

Due to their abrasive quality, coffee grounds make a natural cleaning scrub for ridding tough stains. Here are five ways you can get more use out of your coffee grounds and keep your home spick and span.

Degrease Pots And Pans

Over time, stubborn stains like oil, grease, and scorch marks accumulate on your pots and pans that just won’t go away no matter what you do. The coarse texture of coffee grounds may be just what you need in this case.

The grounds are ideal for scrubbing hard-to-clean pans, their natural degreasing properties cutting through greasy buildup. Combine a teaspoon of grounds with warm, soapy water to create a scrub, and gently scour your cookware with them. Soon enough, your pots and pans will be shiny and spotless once again!

Remove Buildup From Oven And Grill Grates

Removing the gunk and grime from your oven and grill is no easy feat. If you’re having trouble cleaning your oven or grill grates, the acidity from coffee grounds will make the chore of eradicating stains much more bearable.

Soak oven racks or grill grates in a solution of warm water and one to two tablespoons of coffee grounds for around 45 minutes. Afterward, wipe away the filth and rinse under running water. You’ll find that your grill will be good as new.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.