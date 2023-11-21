She Agreed To An Open Marriage, And She’s Upset That Her Husband’s Girlfriend Is His New Favorite

This 34-year-old woman has been with her 35-year-old husband for 14 years, and together they have a 7-year-old and 3-year-old.

Around three years ago, her husband got bored, for lack of a better word, and he begged her for an open marriage.

She finally agreed to this, and so her husband brought 25-year-old Harper into their marriage to be his girlfriend.

Her husband actually knew Harper well before he asked for an open marriage, as Harper is his sister’s friend, which she admits is awkward.

Over the last three years that Harper has been with them, she has grown to love her. Harper is ridiculously kind, and her children adore Harper too.

She and Harper go on girl’s trips, they split everything 50/50, and they even go shopping together.

“But [my] husband most definitely prefers Harper, he pushes her to do exercise…to diet, to dress pretty, but she’s also the first one he’ll text if he gets good/bad news, she’s the first one he’ll greet when he gets home…they go on dates once a week…[my] husband said it’s because Harper insisted and I didn’t,” she explained.

“I confronted [my] husband, and he said he just feels there’s more “intimacy” and like she’s his “best friend.”

“I pointed out I’m the mother of his children, he used to say I was his best friend…he said he loves both of us but feels this warmth when he thinks of Harper.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.