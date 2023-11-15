She Posted A Photo Of Her Husband And Her Mother Dancing At Her Wedding On Facebook, But Her Mother-In-Law, Who Was Excluded From The Event, Was Furious And Wanted Her To Take It Down

Many women would agree that having drama with their mothers-in-law can be a really stressful thing to cope with.

One woman recently upset her mother-in-law after posting a picture from her and her husband’s wedding that she didn’t attend on Facebook and refusing to take it down against her wishes.

She’s 25 and married her 27-year-old husband, Joe, a few months ago. She and Joe have been together since high school and also dated throughout college. Therefore, they know a lot about each other and their families.

“Joe’s father died when we were seniors in high school, and his sister Jill died 3 years ago,” she explained.

“Since then, his mother, Jean, has been, in my opinion, unhinged. I cannot imagine her sense of loss, and I know everyone has their own grief process, so I really try not to judge, but she makes everything about her grief.”

For instance, Jean didn’t attend Joe’s college graduation because she was too upset knowing that she’d never see Jill graduate from college. Jean spends hours every Mother’s Day at the local cemetery and gets angry if she and Joe ever try to make her leave so they can spend time with her.

Before they got married, Jean would tell her and Joe that they had to name their firstborn after his late father and would get angry whenever they’d tell her they would choose whatever baby name they wanted.

Because of all this, Jean and Joe do not have a healthy relationship, and it’s been weighing heavy on Joe, as even though his mom hasn’t been there for him, she still relies on him emotionally and, sometimes, financially.

Things got worse as she started planning her and Joe’s wedding. She decided to invite Jean to go wedding dress shopping with her and some of her other friends and family and was surprised when she accepted the invitation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.