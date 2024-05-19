She’s Pregnant And Worried That Her Husband Refuses To Rehome Their Dog, Who Has Bitten People Several Times

When this 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband got their second dog, he was already 75 pounds at only nine-months-old.

He was living in a tiny little apartment with a girl who was going to nursing school full-time, so she mentioned she was unable to give him what he needed due to the size of her place and her schedule.

So, she and her husband ended up with this dog and began working hard to socialize and train him. She works from home, so she was happy to do everything the dog needed.

“He had bit me a handful of times because he didn’t want to listen when I told him to stop or leave it (not touching him),” she explained.

Every single time the dog bit her, her husband was quick to question her about what she had done wrong to provoke him.

Her husband never showed concern for her and dismissed her like the dog showing signs of aggression was entirely on her.

One day, they took him to the beach, and he bit a toddler who asked before going to pet him. She was horrified and didn’t expect the dog to bite the little kid. When her husband found out, he wasn’t concerned in the least.

When they go away on vacation, they leave their dogs at a boarding kennel. Eventually, the kennel informed her that they can’t watch their dog who bites, which embarrassed her.

This kennel doesn’t just board dogs; they are also a highly reputable training place. So when they had a problem with the dog, she knew it was not a good sign.

