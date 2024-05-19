Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Canceled Four Trips To Visit Her And Barely Communicates, So She’s Starting To Feel Like Their Relationship Isn’t Worth It

This 21-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 25, for about three months. But their relationship is long-distance, and she just doesn’t feel like her boyfriend’s been putting in enough effort.

Yes, she realizes that they haven’t been dating very long at all. But, back in March, her boyfriend told her on three different occasions that he planned to visit her. The trip could either be taken via a 1.5-hour flight or a 10-hour car ride.

“But each time, a couple of days before he would [visit], he would call me up and tell me that he wasn’t going to be able to visit me,” she recalled.

The first time, her boyfriend claimed he needed to work. Then, his excuse for the second issue was that he had a plumbing issue at his house. Finally, the third time, he blamed the canceled trip on work again.

If this was the only issue in their relationship, she would actually be fine with it, too. But, in addition to not visiting her, her boyfriend also isn’t good at keeping in touch while they’re apart.

“I get less than five texts a day from him on average. There have been a couple of days where I haven’t heard from him at all. And only one call a week,” she explained.

Still, she didn’t give up hope, and most recently, her boyfriend said that he was going to fly down to visit her again after he finished work.

Well, spoiler alert: he canceled for a fourth time, and this might have been her last straw.

“I’m getting to my wits end with him not being able to keep his promises, and it’s not like taking off work for me is easy,” she vented.

