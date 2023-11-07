She Wants Her Husband To Quit One Of His Hockey Leagues So He Can Stay Home And Help Her Care For Their Newborn, But Her Husband Doesn’t Want To “Let His Team Down”

For the past few years, this woman’s husband has chosen to stay in shape by playing hockey two nights each week. He also works from home three to four mornings a week.

However, they just welcomed a baby in August, and ever since her husband went back to work, she’s been finding the days when he plays hockey extremely difficult to juggle.

Apparently, on hockey nights, her husband plays from 7:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. And it has been very tough on her– both physically and mentally– caring for their baby alone during those stretches.

“Because I usually get no break from taking care of the baby since he gets home at 5:30 p.m. and has to leave about an hour before the start of each game and doesn’t get home for an hour afterward,” she explained.

So, she tried to give her husband a month without saying anything to see if caring for the baby would get easier as time went on. But, despite their child getting a little older, nothing has changed, and she’s still seriously struggling.

For context, the two games that her husband plays each week are actually for two separate hockey leagues, too. That’s why she thought it would be a good compromise to ask her husband to start playing in just one league instead of two.

While she thought that was a reasonable suggestion, though, they just get into an argument whenever she brings up the idea. Her husband also makes her feel like she’s being unreasonable for proposing the compromise.

“And I get that it is disappointing for him, and he feels like he is letting the team down,” she reasoned.

“But he also didn’t discuss this with me before signing up.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.