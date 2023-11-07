She Went Out Of Her Way To Accommodate Her Sister-In-Law’s Kids’ Food Allergies At Her Own Child’s Birthday Party, But Her Sister-In-Law Still Made A Stink And Claimed Not To Trust Her

Several days ago, this woman threw a birthday party for her son at her house.

Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law have two children, both of whom are older than her son.

She always invites them to family gatherings, so she invited them to her son’s party.

Her in-laws’ children have nut and sesame allergies, so this can make things a bit complicated when trying to go out for meals at restaurants.

Even though she always makes it a point to invite her in-laws to family gatherings, most of the time, they don’t attend, saying it’s because of their children’s allergies.

Despite only living 15 minutes apart from her in-laws, she and her husband don’t get together with them too often.

Her husband and his brother have a fairly good relationship with one another and communicate every day in a group chat they part of with their friends.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t have a close bond with her sister-in-law. While there’s never been drama, and they’ve never had issues, they don’t have any interests in common.

She’s tried inviting her sister-in-law to brunch and other events, but her sister-in-law never attends.

