She Works In Retail, And She’s Sharing A Story About A Beyond Rude Woman That Walked Into Her Store One Day

It is no secret that working in the retail/service industry requires a lot of patience, restraint, and perseverance.

Grocery store aisles and fast food drive-thrus are infested with a plethora of rude and entitled customers that employees are forced to engage with.

TikTok user @retailiators works in retail, and she has a crazy story about a beyond rude Kare.

So the video begins with her taking down a sign and changing the total number of Karens who have entered the store. Altogether, they have encountered 136 Karens at this point.

“It has been 0 days since our last Karen,” the sign reads.

It all started when the employee was halfway through her shift. Suddenly, three ladies walked in, so of course, she greeted them, saying, “Hi! Welcome in.”

Immediately, one of the ladies repeats the phrase in a mocking tone. The employee ignored the dig and watched them continue on their shopping expedition.

Eventually, the group of ladies walked up to check out their items, and the employee was there to help, along with another girl.

The Karen was at the front paying for her things when she said insultingly, “What? Do you have to be of the same ethnicity to work here?”

