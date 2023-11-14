She’s A Professional Photographer, And She’s Sick Of Dads Showing Up To Family Photo Shoots With Bad Attitudes

We’ve all been through family photo shoots growing up, whether it was professionally or just someone in the family snapping pictures.

Personally, I come from a large family, and we haven’t been able to take family pictures with all of my siblings in almost 3 years.

Some of my favorite and most frustrating memories of my brothers and sister are from the times we’ve taken family photos.

One woman named Han, who works as a professional photographer, and goes by @hannahholpay, is sick of dads showing up to family photo shoots with bad attitudes, and she’s calling them out.

Han stitched her response to a video of a mom who was clearly upset as she said her son didn’t sleep well the night before and threw a tantrum in the middle of their family photo session.

This woman then added that her husband ruined their photo shoot further since he had to go play his video games.

Han decided to respond to this woman’s video by saying that she’s done with dads who ruin things for everyone at the family photo shoot.

“I am a photographer, and I cannot express to you guys enough how many men show up to photo shoots throwing a fit because they have to be there,” Han shared.

“And as a photographer, this is so frustrating because 9 times out of 10, the dads and their bad attitude are what’s holding us up.”

