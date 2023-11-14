He Got In Trouble With His Sister For Letting His Vegan Nephew Eat Meat While Staying With Him

Have you ever met someone whose parents made them eat a strict diet growing up even though they didn’t want to eat that way?

One man recently got in trouble with his sister after allowing his ‘vegan’ nephew to eat meat and dairy while staying with him over the summer.

He’s 36 and lives in a beach town with his wife. He has an older sister named Rachel, who is married to her husband, Frank, and has a 15-year-old son named Bennett. Rachel and her family live on the other side of the country, so he only gets to see them once every few years.

This past summer, Rachel and Frank decided to go on a couple’s retreat for their anniversary and thought it’d be a good idea if Bennett stayed with him and his wife near the beach.

“I was excited by the idea and told Rachel to send me an email with everything I needed to know,” he said.

“The email contained the name and contact number of the couple’s retreat and flight information, as well as recipes for several vegan dishes. Rachel and Frank are very into veganism and new-age spirituality. Not my cup of tea, but no judgment.”

Although he usually eats a high-protein diet with lots of meat, he prepared himself to cook vegan dishes for Bennett’s week-long visit. The day after Bennett got to town, he took him to the grocery store to pick out some snacks and give him an idea of what he likes to eat.

Bennett asked what he normally cooks for guests, and he told him he usually makes a lot of burgers, steaks, seafood, etc. Bennett told him all that food sounded great to him and that he shouldn’t go through any trouble making separate vegan dishes on his account.

“I was surprised and told him I thought he was vegan,” he recalled.

