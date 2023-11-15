She’s Talking About How Motherhood “Tests Your Inner Gangster”

Motherhood can be a delightful and rewarding experience, but not every moment is filled with joy and laughter. Sometimes, it can leave you in a puddle of tears.

Logan Cooper (@crookedcounselorcooper) is a licensed mental health counselor, and she’s on TikTok talking about how motherhood tests your inner gangster.

She stitched a video from creator @bhadie.kanoe. In the stitched clip, the creator is holding her young son, who slaps her hand, causing her to hit herself in the face.

On instinct, she reached out to return the blow but quickly stopped herself when she realized that was not an appropriate response as a mother.

“When you’re about to swing back but remember [they’re] just a baby,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Logan shared that she could definitely relate to the struggle the creator was experiencing in the video. She added that the combination of surviving her childhood trauma and becoming a mother herself has caused all the trauma responses she learned back then to rise to the surface.

“Now I don’t know this mom. I don’t know anything about her parenting philosophy; I don’t know anything about how she was parented, but I do know moments like that,” said Logan.

Throughout her life, Logan has had her boundaries violated in several different ways, including being hit. As a result, she developed certain forms of defense to protect herself.

She explained that when your child does something unintentionally to trigger the trauma stored in your body, it can be a challenge to maintain your rationality because you are entering a state of mind that puts you in fight or flight mode.

