The Famous Winter Village At New York City’s Bryant Park Is Now Open Until January 2: Here Are Some Of The Most Delicious Food And Beverage Items You Can Snag This Season

Witnessing Christmastime in New York City can be a magical experience.

With the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree all aglow, breathtaking window displays, light shows, and decorated streets, New York City during the holidays is something every holiday season lover must see.

One of the best parts about Christmas in New York is the holiday markets put up in Manhattan’s parks, where local vendors sell all sorts of gifts and food to enjoy.

The Winter Village in the city’s famous Bryant Park, right across the street from the New York Public Library, is one of the most popular holiday markets.

You may have seen videos about the Winter Village on TikTok, as many content creators have made their way over to try some of the most viral foods available, from extravagant hot chocolates to cheesy pasta bowls.

It can be easy to get lost in which foods you should try, and which you should avoid, so I’m here to help you narrow down your choices.

Here are the most popular food items and drinks sold at the Bryant Park Winter Village until it closes on January 2nd, 2024.

Max Brenner’s Hot Chocolate

Max Brenner is famous for their chocolate bar restaurants in Manhattan. Instead of visiting one of the restaurants, you can taste their delicious chocolate treats at the Winter Village! Their Italian hot chocolate is extremely rich, creamy, and delicious – perfect for those who love celebrating the holidays with a cup of cocoa.

