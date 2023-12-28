A Dollar Store Employee Swooped In And Helped Entertain Her Daughter, Who Was Having A Meltdown On The Checkout Line

It’s the time of year when everyone is holiday shopping and getting extremely stressed out while doing so.

Many parents have had the experience of taking their little ones shopping with them during the holidays. Unfortunately, not all little kids have enough patience to get them through the experience, and many of them end up having meltdowns.

One mom was stressed as her young daughter started having a meltdown at a Dollar Tree, but thankfully, an amazing employee stepped in and made everything better.

Mary (@maryannbyrnes) went viral after she took her daughter Mare to a Dollar Tree in West Orange, New Jersey, and filmed an employee’s wholesome interaction with her.

In her video, Mary explains that Mare began having a meltdown at the Dollar Tree while her hands were full and she was trying to wrap up her shopping trip in the check-out line. Many moms know how stressful that can be!

“There is nothing more anxiety-inducing than a check-out line and a screaming toddler,” wrote Mary.

Thankfully, a wonderful cashier named Fatimah had an excellent idea. She scooped Mare up to give Mary a break and found the perfect way to entertain her. With Mare on her hip, Fatimah took her over to a cash register and let her scan a bunch of items. Mare was fascinated by the scanner and was quiet as she happily helped Fatimah work.

“She instantly changed our moods for the better,” wrote Mary.

“Mare got to feel special, and I got to experience this total act of kindness.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.