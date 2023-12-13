Don’t Trip Up Over Holiday Tipping: Here’s How To Figure Out What Service Workers To Tip And How Much Cash To Hand Over This Season

As we enter the holiday season, it’s good to remember that this is a time of giving, caring for one another, and showing gratitude to the people in our lives.

One of the best ways to do that is to show the people in your life a little extra appreciation by giving them generous tips over the holiday season.

While many have heard of tipping people like door attendants in apartment buildings over the holidays, there are a lot of others who diligently provide services for us that we should take a moment to thank over the holidays.

Here are a few basic tips to remember while figuring out who and how you’ll be tipping this holiday season.

When figuring out who to give a generous holiday tip to, you want to think of people who have loyally provided a service for you over the last year or a couple of years.

Some of those people may include concierges, babysitters or nannies, housekeepers, mail deliverers, dog walkers or pet sitters, hairdressers, and personal trainers.

If money is tight and you can’t afford to give all of these people a generous tip, try to focus on those you see or book appointments with at least once a week or once a month.

How much you decide to give each person as a holiday tip often depends on what kind of service they provide for you. You can think about the amount of money to give them in terms of what you usually pay them.

For instance, if you want to give your babysitter a generous tip for the holidays, give them an extra evening’s worth of pay. If you’re tipping a food delivery driver, give them 20% of your total food bill.

