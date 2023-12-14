Her Boyfriend Got Her The Wrong Gift For Christmas, But Now He’s Saying She’s Ruining The Holiday

This 29-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been together for three and a half years. They also have a two-year-old daughter.

She did end up buying her boyfriend an early Christmas and birthday present combined earlier this year.

She picked out a desk and streaming camera that her boyfriend really wanted for a gaming tournament that was happening the same month as his birthday.

“He loved it and was so grateful to have a real gaming setup,” she explained. “I asked him what else I could get him for Christmas this year because, even though I already bought him something, he still deserves presents on Christmas!”

“He gave me a small, modest list, and I have completed almost the whole thing. I was thinking to myself after the Christmas shopping that he said he already bought my gift online, and it’s now waiting at my mom’s until Christmas.”

“But he never really asked me what I wanted for Christmas. As I thought about it, I had this sinking feeling that he might have gotten me the WRONG gift. I have been complaining about not having a decent vacuum since we first moved into our apartment in February of this year.”

At first, it was super hard on her to live in their apartment without a vacuum, but she has come to learn she doesn’t exactly need one.

She hasn’t brought up wanting a vacuum for months now since they don’t have any carpeting in their home, just luxurious vinyl flooring.

She decided to message her boyfriend and just get to the bottom of what he got her as a Christmas present.

