Her Husband Gave Her An Ultimatum To Quit Her Job, Even Though She’s The Breadwinner

Back when this 36-year-old woman met her 38-year-old husband, she fell in love with him quickly. She was young, had just graduated from college, and her family was really putting pressure on her to be successful, though she was already getting tired of the rat race.

In contrast, her husband was an artist living on the cheap. During the first several years that she and her husband were together, everything was incredible, and they were living like bohemians.

However, her husband went to grad school, and she supported him. It was then that things got rough for a couple of years in a row.

But after her husband completed his degree, they settled down, got married, had two children, and purchased a tiny house that needed a lot of work, thanks to the inheritance she got from her grandma.

She and her husband would joke about her being the breadwinner while he was the struggling artist, and they were cool with that.

They were the best of friends, he was a wonderful dad, and they were so incredibly happy together.

Since they didn’t have a mortgage, they had a lot of financial freedom until they welcomed their kids, and then the expenses skyrocketed.

“With hindsight, I realize that part of choosing him as a husband was to rebel against my strict upbringing or to marry someone opposite to my father,” she explained.

“I accept those psychological components, and in another life, maybe I would be wiser to choose someone more compatible with me on a practical level. But now we are a family, and we still adore each other, and I don’t believe anyone is 100% compatible anyway. I am willing to put in the effort to make this work.”

