Her Landlord “Accidentally” Removed All Of Her Belongings From Her Apartment Because They Thought Her Lease Was Up

In a viral video that has amassed 3.3 million views, TikToker Haily (@_alrighty__aphrodite_) is talking about how her landlord accidentally took all the belongings from her apartment before her lease ended.

“I am just dumbfounded because this is the biggest mistake I have ever seen a landlord make in my life,” she began the video.

After being away for some time, she returned to her apartment, which she had paid to rent through the end of December. As she was about to unlock the door, she realized it was already unlocked. When she went inside, all the lights were turned on, making it easy for her to see that her apartment was completely bare.

She noticed that four copies of her key were on the counter, and a ladder stood in the corner. Immediately, she called her landlord to demand what was going on. Her landlord said they thought her lease was up by the end of November. She informed them that her lease didn’t end until December 31st. They checked the records and acknowledged the fact that they had made an error.

They also stated they would not be charging her a cleaning fee since she hadn’t technically moved out. However, that was the last thing on Haily’s mind. She was more concerned about all the stuff they took and how she would get it back.

They admitted that they weren’t sure if they still had any of her belongings. So, they instructed her to make an itemized list of everything she had in the apartment and provide estimated costs.

Haily also noted that at the beginning of the conversation, her landlord had claimed she didn’t pay rent for the month of December. When she objected, they checked their records and saw that she did indeed pay rent. She requested that the apartment refund her the money, and they said they could give her a pro-rated rate.

Because of the circumstances, she ended up with an overlapping lease, so she at least would have somewhere to stay. Overall, the whole situation has caused her a great deal of anxiety, especially since it occurred right before the holidays.

“At this point, I don’t know what to do because I’m nervous they’re going to come back and try to haggle with me and be like, no, that dresser is not worth $900, it’s actually worth this…and then what do I do?” she said.

