Her Reusable Water Bottle Landed Her In Urgent Care Four Times

Many of us who have owned reusable water bottles know that if you don’t clean them properly, they can get pretty nasty and even moldy.

But have you heard of someone having to go to urgent care because of their reusable water bottle?

One TikTok creator recently shared a video detailing her horrible experience with getting sick and finding out it was because of mold that had built up in her reusable water bottle.

Kae (@kaebrie) is a 19-year-old who has been dealing with horrible colds, infections, and painful symptoms since August. Little did she know, it was most likely because of her reusable water bottle.

Kae is a big fan of her reusable Owala water bottle. Like Stanley and Hydroflask, the brand is fairly popular and is well known for insulating cold drinks.

However, while using her water bottle throughout the summer and fall this year, Kae mysteriously got sick.

Starting in August, she had a cold that would not go away. So she went to an urgent care after a week of being sick and found out she had bronchitis.

After being given some pills and an inhaler, she began breaking out in hives and couldn’t take the pills anymore.

Kae was then given some more antibiotics, and those seemed to work. For a little while, at least.

