Here’s How To Grow The Juiciest And Sweetest Cantaloupes That Will Put Store-Bought Melons To Shame

Gardening isn’t just a hobby; it’s an adventure– especially when you decide to grow cantaloupes.

These sun-loving, sweet fruits can be a bit tricky, but the reward? A juicy, fresh cantaloupe that’s leagues beyond what you find at the grocery store.

Here’s how you can get started and turn your garden into a total cantaloupe haven.

Choosing The Right Variety

First things first, picking the right cantaloupe variety is crucial. It’s critical to understand your local climate and look for types that can thrive there.

“Ambrosia” and “Hale’s Best” are popular choices for their sweetness and reliability. But, before you make a final decision, also consider your growing season’s length and choose a variety that will ripen in time.

Location, Location, Location

Cantaloupes love the sun and will need plenty of warmth to flourish. So, be sure to choose a sunny spot in your garden where they can bask in at least six hours of direct sunlight daily.

Also, make sure that the area has well-draining soil to prevent any waterlogging, which can spell disaster for your melons.

