He’s Not Sure How To Tell His Children That The Reason He Got Divorced From Their Mom Was Due To His Infidelity

Exactly two years ago, this 40-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife got divorced. His wife learned that he had been cheating with a 29-year-old woman, and she promptly filed the paperwork to end their marriage.

He has since gone on to seriously date his affair partner, and he and his now ex-wife split in a pretty amicable way.

As they were breaking up, his ex-wife said to him that they should not tell their children the reason behind the divorce.

His daughters are currently 12, 15, and 17, and they still don’t know why he and his ex-wife split up.

A year back, he and his girlfriend decided to rent a place within walking distance from where his ex-wife lives so that he could be closer to his girls.

Although he and his ex-wife have a custody agreement that calls for 50/50, that hasn’t always happened since he moved super close to his ex-wife.

His girls come and go between his house and his ex-wife’s house whenever they feel like it, so that’s blurred the lines of the custody agreement.

Lately, his girlfriend has developed a problem with his girls dropping by unannounced. She hates that his girls come over without asking for permission first, resulting in him and his girlfriend having zero free time without the girls around.

His girlfriend has requested that he create boundaries with his girls and tell them they aren’t allowed to come to his house if it’s supposed to be his ex-wife’s week unless they get permission.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.