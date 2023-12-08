He’s Refusing To Host An Annual Christmas Party At His House Again This Season Because Last Year, His Wife’s Family Left His Home A Disaster

Every year, this 38-year-old guy and his wife, who is 39, host a Christmas party at their home for both sides of their family.

The reason why the gathering is usually held at their place is that they just own a much bigger home than the rest of their family members.

However, after the party ended and all of their guests left last year, he realized that he and his wife were left with a horrible mess to clean up.

“I usually expect a mess since all of us total to about 20 to 30 people,” he noted. “But that time, it was atrocious.”

Apparently, he found cookies on their carpet and pizza slices stuffed under chairs. There was even sticky soda stuck on his floor.

So, he was forced to spend nearly five whole days cleaning up after the gathering. He also claimed that it was the first time their house had ever been so trashed following an event.

That’s why he came to think that their family members were just getting too comfortable in their home.

He also knew that it was primarily his wife’s side of the family who created such a disaster.

“Because on my side, about five to seven can make it every year since most of my family lives outside the country,” he explained.

