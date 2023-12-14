His Fiancée Is Threatening To Get Rid Of His Dog And He’s Not Sure What To Do

This 29-year-old man has a 26-year-old fiancée, and they have been together for just under four years.

Their relationship has been on the rocks for some time, and it all comes down to health issues and money.

They fight constantly, yet they can always manage to find a way to work everything out in the end. Every night they cuddle and tell one another how much they appreciate the other person.

Yesterday evening, things took a terrible turn. They recently adopted a sweet coonhound named Lady that he loves.

Unfortunately, his fiancée does not feel the same way about their dog. She constantly tells him that he’s the only one who wanted their dog and she would prefer not having the dog there at all.

“I knew from the beginning I was the bigger animal person, but I didn’t expect her to react this way,” he explained.

“She’s had dogs in the past, and our cat was hers before we got together. Now it feels like she resents the dog, and I’m always defending it, saying it’s only a puppy, not a robot. It doesn’t understand why you’re upset at her.”

“Now, to get to the story. Normal Tuesday night. I get home a little before her, take the dog out, clean up a little, and wait for her so I can get the bags out of the car. Things were fine. Then she remembers we were getting packages that day and she couldn’t find them.”

She began searching their house in a panic, but he discovered the packages behind their garage cans outside.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.