If You Plan To Brighten Up Your Hair In Time For Summer, Here’s How To Properly Care For Your Highlights

Now is a popular time of year for people to start getting highlights in their hair as the weather gets warmer and the sun gets brighter.

As a brunette, I personally love the look of some blonder streaks in my hair during the summertime, as they tend to brighten my face and remind me of beach days or sitting by the pool.

However, after a few years of getting summertime highlights, I learned that they require some maintenance and upkeep at home to keep them looking fresh. Plus, it’s always important to keep freshly dyed or lightened hair nourished afterward.

So, if you’re looking to get some nice light highlights in your hair for the summer, here are some care tips for you!

Take time to deep condition

While highlighting your hair won’t necessarily dry it out as much as going platinum blonde would, it still involves lightening your hair to some degree, which can strip it of its moisture.

Therefore, it’s important to deep condition your hair at least once a week with a hair mask or deep conditioning treatment to bring it back to life.

Apply a heat protectant before styling

Again, you’ll want to do what you can to keep your highlighted hair from getting too dried out or damaged. Another step you should take in your daily routine before styling your hair is to apply a heat-protectant product.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.