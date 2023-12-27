She Got Accused Of Being Disrespectful By Her In-Laws Because She Kept Her First Husband’s Last Name, Even After He Passed Away And She Got Remarried

This 31-year-old woman’s first husband sadly passed away five years ago. Then, just last year, she got remarried to her current husband, who is also 31-years-old.

Since then, they’ve also had a child together, and their kid shares her current husband’s last name. But she decided that she didn’t want to get rid of her late husband’s last name after he passed away and got remarried.

“Instead, I placed my current husband’s surname as the middle name,” she said.

However, after she recently visited some of her husband’s family members, the fact that she still kept her late husband’s last name started some major issues.

Apparently, some of her husband’s family believe that it was “disrespectful” and “odd” for her to keep her late husband’s last name. She claimed that some of her own relatives have had the same reaction, too.

“Even my own mother thinks I should change it out of respect for my current husband,” she revealed.

Her current husband, on the other hand, claimed that he doesn’t have any strong feelings about her keeping her late husband’s last name. In fact, he just said that she could remove her late husband’s last name “if she really wanted to.”

Still, deep down, she has a gut feeling that her current husband is at least somewhat bothered. Regardless of that, he seemingly “tolerates” and accepts the fact that she wants to keep her late husband’s surname.

“And the main reason I don’t want to change my name is that my first husband and I were the first in everything, and I feel like it would be a betrayal of our memory,” she vented.

