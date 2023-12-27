Her Husband Demanded A Paternity Test, And After The Results Confirmed That He Was The Father, She Laughed And Said, “I Told You So”

Five weeks ago, this 27-year-old gave birth to a daughter. She and her husband, 28, have been married for two years.

When their daughter was born, she had blonde hair and light blue eyes, unlike she and her husband, who have brown hair and brown eyes.

“My husband freaked out at this and refused to listen to my explanation that, sometimes, babies are born with lighter hair and eyes that get darker over time. He demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me if I didn’t comply, so I did,” she said.

Once she and her daughter were discharged from the hospital and they went home, her husband left to stay with his parents for three weeks while she healed from the birth. He wanted some distance for a while, and he informed his parents of what was going on.

Later, her mother-in-law called and said that if the paternity test showed that her husband wasn’t the father, she would fight as hard as she could to make sure she didn’t get any money after the divorce.

Luckily, her sister was there to support her and help her watch the baby throughout her first three weeks of motherhood.

A couple of days ago, they received the paternity test results. Before opening them, her husband came over to the house so they could look over the results together.

They sat side by side on the living room couch, and when they read the paternity results, the test proved that her husband was the father of their daughter.

Her husband’s face clearly showed that he was stunned, and his eyes widened as he stared at the results in silence.

