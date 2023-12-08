She’s Upset That Her Boyfriend Is Only Going To His Company Party Because Of His Work Wife

In the three years that this 35-year-old woman has been with her 39-year-old boyfriend, he has made it abundantly clear to her that he’s an introvert.

He basically never wants to go anywhere or do anything. He has declined invites to various events, like dinner, dates, and her own office parties.

“In the past, he has been more social with his friends and people he dated or was in a relationship with – going out, going to parties, and drinking but says he’s not that person/in that place anymore where he wants to do those things,” she explained.

“Recently, however, he RSVP’d to his office party, took his suit out, cleaned it, and then told me he was ‘thinking’ of going because they’re going to be giving away some big prize.”

“He said he didn’t invite me since I’m going out of town, but he never discussed dates with me – my trip isn’t until days after the party.”

She found this completely strange since her boyfriend is always going on about how much he hates leaving his house.

Any time that her boyfriend does venture outside, he never puts an effort into creating an outfit or picking out something to wear.

So, she thought it was a red flag that here he was, selecting the exact suit he intended to wear to his company party.

She then questioned him about why he changed his mind out of the blue about going to the party.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.