She Wants To Kick Her Fiancé Out And End Their Relationship, Even Though It’s The Holiday Season, Because She Can’t Keep Financially Supporting Him Anymore

This woman and her fiancé, Tom, have been dating for a little more than two years. They had a baby girl a while ago, and Tom moved in with her too.

While she was pregnant, she learned that Tom was being sued by his previous landlord because he hadn’t paid the last three months of his rent before he moved in with her.

“I found out because an officer came to my house to serve him with papers, but he was at work. Since then, Tom has been on these cash advance apps that charge ridiculous amounts of interest,” she said.

Over the course of the past several months that Tom has been living with her, he’s hardly ever contributed to any of the monthly expenses, which include a mortgage, insurance, electric, water, gas, trash, and their daughter’s daycare.

She pretty much lives paycheck-to-paycheck, so she doesn’t feel like she makes enough money to be a “sugar momma” in this relationship dynamic.

Once in a while, Tom has given her a bit of money, and he’s constantly assured her that he would start paying half of the bills.

Usually, he’s the one who pays for their groceries, but not all the time. When Tom bought an engagement ring and proposed to her, she accepted his proposal, but not long afterward, she noticed that he was financially struggling again.

Several times, she’s had talks with him about his money troubles, requesting that he pay off and delete the cash advance apps he’s spending so much money on.

“However, he had been using them again and hiding it from me. It got to the point where he had to abandon his checking account and open a new one to avoid all those charges. I have no idea what he’s spending all his money on,” he explained.

