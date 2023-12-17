She Was Forced To Kick Her Sister Out After Realizing She Was Trying To Get With Her Husband

This 29-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is 31. And together, they have two kids– a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

Everything in their lives was going smoothly, too, until the day that her sister, who is 25, got evicted. When that happened, she and her husband were the only people living near her sister.

“And my sister couldn’t go to our parents’ house since they lived about 11 hours away from us,” she recalled.

So, she and her husband graciously took her sister in. But, right after they all began living together, things took a serious turn for the worse.

All of a sudden, her sister began copping an attitude toward her whenever they were together. Yet, her sister would become super flirty around her husband and didn’t even attempt to hide the flirty advances.

In fact, her sister would walk around her house wearing only steamy clothing whenever her husband was at home.

And to make matters even worse, her sister didn’t lift a finger around the house or contribute to expenses whatsoever.

“I know it’s been rough, and I don’t expect any payment, but my sister doesn’t do anything around the house,” she explained.

Her sister also hasn’t been on any job interviews since getting evicted. So, at the very least, she’d like her sister to help out a bit.

