While Staying At A Luxury Hotel in Paris, She Misplaced Her $800,000 Diamond Ring, And It Was Found In A Vacuum Cleaner Bag

A couple of months ago, I lost one of my favorite earrings, a pair of black clover studs, after absentmindedly taking them off.

I set the jewelry on top of my dresser, not thinking much of it. However, it turned out to be quite a careless move on my part because a few minutes later, I suddenly realized one of them was missing!

Of course, I immediately entered a state of panic, getting down on all fours and raking the carpet with my fingers for the tiny stud.

When that method proved to be unsuccessful, I moved on to frantically shaking articles of clothing that littered my bedroom floor, hoping the earring would tumble out from within the folds.

That also did not produce any results, but eventually, I located the earring in the space between my dresser and the wall.

While those earrings aren’t really worth much, they are one of my most prized possessions, so when one goes missing, it’s pretty upsetting.

I think it’s safe to say that many women have had similar experiences at some point in their lives. Even if a piece of jewelry isn’t super valuable, its loss can send you into a frenzy.

Now, imagine the terror that would strike your core if you ended up misplacing a diamond ring worth $800,000. That’s what happened to one woman after a stay at a luxury hotel.

The Malaysian businesswoman had been on vacation in Paris and was staying at the Ritz Paris. She left the ring on a table in her room before going on a shopping trip.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.