A Toy Rotation System Can Keep Playtime Fresh And Fun While Preventing Your Kids From Getting Overwhelmed Or Bored With All Their Trinkets

By one year of age, your child has probably accumulated an impressive array of toys, ranging from building blocks and board books to musical instruments and stuffed animals. You may have purchased some of them on a whim, while others are gifts from various friends and relatives. Now, it feels like the toys are taking over.

People believe that having many toys will bring hours and hours of fun. However, the truth is that kids often become overwhelmed or bored by the vast amounts of toys. Establishing a toy rotation can make home organization more manageable and keep playtime fresh and fun for your tiny tot.

A toy rotation is a simple but effective strategy for dealing with too many toys. With toy rotation, you’re allowing your child to play with one group of toys at a time. Then, you switch out the toys later on. This ensures that everything gets played with and that your child has access to fewer toys at once, which will lead to better quality play. Here’s how you can implement a toy rotation in your home.

Gather All The Toys

After your child has gone to bed, gather all the toys together so you can see what you’re working with. It’s easier to sort through the pile when your kiddo isn’t butting in.

Make sure to look in every nook and cranny for stray toys. Everything needs to be taken into account so you can properly pare down the collection. You don’t need to include the comfort item they constantly carry around or sleep with.

Donate Or Throw Out Some Toys

Once the toys are all laid out in front of you, evaluate them with a critical eye to determine which ones are keepers and which ones need to be gone for good. Start tossing out toys that are obvious junk and serve no real purpose. Anything that’s broken or has missing pieces can go straight into the trash.

For toys that your little one has outgrown or no longer play with, donate them to charity or a family with younger kids. Also, observe how many multiples of the same items your child has. If you don’t think they need 30 toy cars since most of them are just sitting in the corner collecting dust, get rid of some of them.

