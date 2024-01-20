After Moving Into A New House At 17 Years Old, A Creepy Boy Who Lived Across The Street Wouldn’t Stop Stalking Her And Leaving Her Threatening Messages

Sadly, many women have dealt with stalking incidents and encountered people who appear to mean them harm throughout their lives. TikToker Ioana (@ioanaonthecoast) is sharing a scary story about how her neighbor threatened to harm her and wouldn’t stop stalking her after she moved into the house across the street from him.

When she was 17-years-old, she and her family moved to a new house. The previous owners of the house told her and her brother about the “nice boys” who would be their new neighbors, and they happened to be around the same age as them. After moving in, she didn’t really have the time to introduce herself.

All summer long, Ioana and her family kept receiving phone calls on their landline. There would always be heavy breathing on the other line, and then the person would hang up.

They all found it very strange, but they didn’t think too much about it until the calls started occurring three or four times a day. There was also no caller identification that popped up, so they had no idea who was calling.

One day in September, Ioana saw police officers in front of her house when she came back from school. It turned out that one of the boys across the street had left a threatening message to her parents, telling them that he wanted to harm Ioana in her sleep. Her parents got a restraining order for her, and every time they got a weird phone call, they had to report it to the police.

Whenever she walked home from the bus stop, the boy across the street yelled at her from his bedroom window. Sometimes, he even followed her on his bike, making sure to maintain his distance so he didn’t violate the restraining order. Her parents installed a security alarm as an extra safety precaution.

On the nights she was home alone, Ioana kept a golf club underneath her bed just in case she needed to defend herself.

She was afraid the boy across the street would climb into her bedroom window, especially since it was directly across from his.

Then, he found her on social media, which was in violation of the restraining order. He kept changing his profile name in an attempt to add her on social media.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.